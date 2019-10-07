Bethany’s Molette Earns KCAC Offensive Player of Week

WICHITA, Kan. – Rodney Molette of Bethany College, Nicholas McGrew of (RV) Sterling College, and Christian Hopkins of Avila University have earned this week’s KCAC Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Player of the Week honors, respectively, the conference office announced Monday. The three student-athletes were selected for their performances on Oct. 5 by a vote of conference sports information directors.

Offensive Player of the Week

Rodney Molette – Bethany College

6-2 | 192 lbs. | Sr. | WR | Austin, Texas

Opponent: Avila (Mo.) (3-2)

Score: 38-51 Result: L Site: A

Receptions: 13

Reception Yards: 224

Reception TDs: 2

Molette led the Bethany offense with 13 receptions for 224 yards and two touchdowns. These equaled a single-game high for the KCAC in the 2019 season. Molette currently ranks no. 12 in the NAIA in total receiving yards (444) and no. 18 in receiving yards per game (88.8). This was integral in the Swedes recording the most offensive yardage in a game in over 15 years with 590 yards.

Defensive Player of the Week

Nicholas McGrew – (RV) Sterling College

5-9 | 190 lbs. | Sr. | LB | Oak View, Calif.

Opponent: St. Mary (Kan.)(0-5)

Score: 52-7 Result: W Site: A

Solo Tackles: 5

Assist Tackles: 2

Tackles for Loss: 3.0

Tackles for Loss Yards: 11

Sacks: 2.0

McGrew had an excellent game for the Warriors in their 52-7 road victory over St. Mary on Saturday. The senior linebacker finished with a total of seven tackles, including three tackles for loss and two sacks. McGrew also added a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, as the Sterling defense finished with a shutout against the Spires offense, with St. Mary’s only score in the game being a defensive touchdown.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Christian Hopkins – Avila University

5-11 | 180 lbs. | Jr. | WR | Bridgeport, Conn.

Opponent: Bethany (Kan.)(1-4)

Score: 51-38 Result: W Site: H

Kick Off Statistics

Kick Off – # of Kicks: 0 Total Yards: 0 Long: 0 # of Touchbacks: 0

Kick Off Return – # of Returns: 6 Total Yards: 127 Long: 47 # of TDs Scored: 0

For the second straight week, Hopkins recorded a momentum-saving kickoff return, this time going 57 yards in response to a Bethany touchdown. After taking the ball at the 15, he broke through a pack of tacklers at the Avila 25 to sprint to the Bethel 38, setting up an easy drive for the offense. His 127 return yards were key to Avila’s advantage in the field position battle, as the Eagles average drive start was the 38-yard line. He still ranks number 2 nationally in total kickoff return yards, and is closing the gap on the national leader, who has six games played to just five for Hopkins. He also ranks ninth in the NAIA in total scoring and scoring from TDs, with 48 points. Hopkins was also a huge impact player in his more traditional wide receiver position for the Eagles, adding seven catches for 78 yards and three touchdowns.

Previous Winners:

Week One (Sept. 9): Connor Kaegi, Ottawa (Offensive) | Kwame Sexton, Sterling (Defensive) | Tanner Galliart, Bethel (Special Teams)

Week Two (Sept. 16): Johnny Feauto, Kansas Wesleyan (Offensive) | Grant Torgerson, Southwestern (Defensive) | Trey Palmer, Bethel (Special Teams)

Week Three (Sept. 23): Cedrick Phillips, Sterling (Offensive) | Jeremiah Pharms, Friends (Defensive) | Joe Chiavetta, Tabor (Special Teams)

Week Four (Sept. 30): Chantz Scurry, Bethel (Offensive) | Nikolas Furlow, Avila (Defensive) | Christian Hopkins, Avila (Special Teams)