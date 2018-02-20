Bethany’s Ferguson Tabbed as KCAC Coach of the Year

WICHITA, Kan. – The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference is pleased to announce the 2017-18 Women’s Basketball All-Conference Awards. Student-athletes were selected for all awards by vote of the KCAC head women’s basketball coaches.

The Falcons of Friends University are the regular season champions, ending the season with a 20-2 conference record and ranked No. 21 in the latest NAIA Women’s Basketball Division II poll. KCAC women’s basketball coaches named Keith Ferguson of Bethany College, the Lonnie Kruse Coach of the Year.

Jordyn Miller of Southwestern College earned Player of the Year, Sydney Ahaneku of Bethany College was named Defensive Player of the Year, Kylah Comley of Sterling College is awarded Freshman of the Year, and Newcomer of the Year goes to Lauren Welsch of Bethany College.

The following athletes were selected by conference women’s basketball coaches as All-KCAC First Team, Second Team, Third Team, Honorable Mention, Defensive Team, or Freshman Team.

First Team

Jordyn Miller (U)@*~ Southwestern Sr. F Wichita, Kan.

Kylah Comley (U)F Sterling Fr. G Sterling, Kan.

Candy De Los Reyes (U)*~ Saint Mary Sr. G San Jose, Calif.

Tiffany Rieger (U)~ Oklahoma Wesleyan Sr. G Manchester, Okla.

Betty Akathiotou (U) Friends Sr. G Nicosia, Cyprus

Second Team

Makenzie Vining (U) Friends Sr. G Caney, Kan.

Lauren Welsch (U)# Bethany So. G Great Bend, Kan.

Jessica King Ottawa Sr. F Golden, Colo.

Taylor Deniston (U)~ Tabor Jr. G Holcomb, Kan.

Abby Schmidt Bethel Fr. C Newton, Kan.

Third Team

Morgan Ediger+~ Tabor Jr. G Cimarron, Kan.

Danae Goodwin Oklahoma Wesleyan Fr. G VanBuran, Ark.

Ashley Hinkle Saint Mary Sr. G St. Joseph, Mo.

Marissa Pope Bethany Jr. G Lawrence, Kan.

Cami Richardson+~ McPherson So. G Hesston, Kan.

Honorable Mention

Jordin Greer Sterling Sr. G Hoisington, Kan.

Sydney Ahaneku D Bethany Sr. C/F Denver, Colo.

Lexi Evans+~ Friends Jr. PG Austin, Texas

Courtney Heinen Kansas Wesleyan So. G Axtell, Kan.

Jessica Princ Sterling Sr. F Osborne, Kan.

Gabbie Miller Kansas Wesleyan Jr. G Kiefer, Okla.

Mary Hutchins Oklahoma Wesleyan Sr. G/F Forest Grove, Ore.

Yowana Posey+~ Friends Sr. G Chicago, Ill.

Sonerka White McPherson Jr. G Houston, Texas

Jenna Kramer~ Ottawa So. G Winchester, Kan.

Tiani White Saint Mary Jr. G Omaha, Neb.

Leslie Speer Ottawa Sr. F Dighton, Kan.

Tristen Leiszler Tabor Jr. G Concordia, Kan.

Brooklyn Coe McPherson Sr. G Corvallis, Ore.

Cheyenne Been Oklahoma Wesleyan Sr. G Dewar, Okla.

All-KCAC Defensive Team

Sydney Ahaneku D Bethany Sr. C/F Denver, Colo.

Abby Schmidt Bethel Fr. C Newton, Kan.

Lexi Evans Friends Jr. PG Austin, Texas

Jordyn Miller Southwestern Sr. F Wichita, Kan.

Tiani White Saint Mary Jr. G Omaha, Neb.

All-KCAC Freshmen Team

Kylah Comley Sterling Fr. G Sterling, Kan.

Abby Schmidt Bethel Fr. C Newton, Kan.

Danae Goodwin Oklahoma Wesleyan Fr. G VanBuran, Ark.

Alexis Theus Sterling Fr. F Kempner, Texas

Sammy Jo Peterson Tabor Fr. G Cottonwood Falls, Kan.

(U) = Unanimous Selection

@= Selected “Player-of-the-Year.”

# = Selected “Newcomer-of-the-Year.”

F= Selected “Freshman-of-the-Year.”

D = Selected “Defensive Player-of-the-Year.”

* = 2016-17 All-KCAC 1st Team

+ = 2016-17 All-KCAC 3rd Team

~ = 2017-18 All-KCAC Preseason Team