Bethany’s Ferguson Tabbed as KCAC Coach of the Year

KCAC ReleaseFebruary 20, 2018

WICHITA, Kan. – The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference is pleased to announce the 2017-18 Women’s Basketball All-Conference Awards. Student-athletes were selected for all awards by vote of the KCAC head women’s basketball coaches.

The Falcons of Friends University are the regular season champions, ending the season with a 20-2 conference record and ranked No. 21 in the latest NAIA Women’s Basketball Division II poll. KCAC women’s basketball coaches named Keith Ferguson of Bethany College, the Lonnie Kruse Coach of the Year.

Jordyn Miller of Southwestern College earned Player of the Year, Sydney Ahaneku of Bethany College was named Defensive Player of the Year, Kylah Comley of Sterling College is awarded Freshman of the Year, and Newcomer of the Year goes to Lauren Welsch of Bethany College.

The following athletes were selected by conference women’s basketball coaches as All-KCAC First Team, Second Team, Third Team, Honorable Mention, Defensive Team, or Freshman Team.

Statistical information on the 2017-18 women’s basketball season can be found here.

First Team 

Jordyn Miller (U)@*~            Southwestern  Sr.        F          Wichita, Kan.

Kylah Comley (U)F    Sterling            Fr.        G         Sterling, Kan.

Candy De Los Reyes (U)*~   Saint Mary      Sr.        G         San Jose, Calif.

Tiffany Rieger (U)~    Oklahoma Wesleyan   Sr.        G         Manchester, Okla.

Betty Akathiotou (U) Friends            Sr.        G         Nicosia, Cyprus

Second Team           

Makenzie Vining (U)  Friends            Sr.        G         Caney, Kan.

Lauren Welsch (U)#    Bethany           So.       G         Great Bend, Kan.

Jessica King    Ottawa            Sr.        F          Golden, Colo.

Taylor Deniston (U)~  Tabor   Jr.        G         Holcomb, Kan.

Abby Schmidt Bethel  Fr.        C         Newton, Kan.

Third Team

Morgan Ediger+~       Tabor   Jr.        G         Cimarron, Kan.

Danae Goodwin          Oklahoma Wesleyan   Fr.        G         VanBuran, Ark.

Ashley Hinkle Saint Mary      Sr.        G         St. Joseph, Mo.

Marissa Pope   Bethany           Jr.        G         Lawrence, Kan.

Cami Richardson+~    McPherson      So.       G         Hesston, Kan.

Honorable Mention    

Jordin Greer    Sterling            Sr.        G         Hoisington, Kan.

Sydney Ahaneku D    Bethany           Sr.        C/F      Denver, Colo.

Lexi Evans+~  Friends            Jr.        PG       Austin, Texas

Courtney Heinen         Kansas Wesleyan        So.       G         Axtell, Kan.

Jessica Princ    Sterling            Sr.        F          Osborne, Kan.

Gabbie Miller  Kansas Wesleyan        Jr.        G         Kiefer, Okla.

Mary Hutchins            Oklahoma Wesleyan   Sr.        G/F      Forest Grove, Ore.

Yowana Posey+~        Friends            Sr.        G         Chicago, Ill.

Sonerka White            McPherson      Jr.        G         Houston, Texas

Jenna Kramer~            Ottawa            So.       G         Winchester, Kan.

Tiani White     Saint Mary      Jr.        G         Omaha, Neb.

Leslie Speer     Ottawa            Sr.        F          Dighton, Kan.

Tristen Leiszler            Tabor   Jr.        G         Concordia, Kan.

Brooklyn Coe  McPherson      Sr.        G         Corvallis, Ore.

Cheyenne Been           Oklahoma Wesleyan   Sr.        G         Dewar, Okla.

All-KCAC Defensive Team    

Sydney Ahaneku D    Bethany           Sr.        C/F      Denver, Colo.

Abby Schmidt Bethel  Fr.        C         Newton, Kan.

Lexi Evans      Friends            Jr.        PG       Austin, Texas

Jordyn Miller   Southwestern  Sr.        F          Wichita, Kan.

Tiani White     Saint Mary      Jr.        G         Omaha, Neb.

All-KCAC Freshmen Team                      

Kylah Comley Sterling            Fr.        G         Sterling, Kan.

Abby Schmidt Bethel  Fr.        C         Newton, Kan.

Danae Goodwin          Oklahoma Wesleyan   Fr.        G         VanBuran, Ark.

Alexis Theus   Sterling            Fr.        F          Kempner, Texas

Sammy Jo Peterson     Tabor   Fr.        G         Cottonwood Falls, Kan.

(U) = Unanimous Selection

@= Selected “Player-of-the-Year.”

# = Selected “Newcomer-of-the-Year.”

F= Selected “Freshman-of-the-Year.”

D = Selected “Defensive Player-of-the-Year.”

* = 2016-17 All-KCAC 1st Team

+ = 2016-17 All-KCAC 3rd Team

~ = 2017-18 All-KCAC Preseason Team

