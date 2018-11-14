Salina, KS

Bethany’s Duncan Named KCAC Offensive Player of the Week

Bethany Athletics ReleaseNovember 14, 2018

WICHITA, Kan. – Lavaris Duncan of Bethany College has earned the KCAC Men’s Basketball Offensive Player of the Week honors, the conference office announced Wednesday. Duncan was selected for his performances from Nov. 5-11 by a vote of conference sports information directors.

Offensive Player of the Week
Lavaris Duncan – Bethany College
6-8 | So. | F | Converse, Texas

Team Record: Week:1-1 Overall: 3-2

Opponent Site
W/L
 Score MM:SS Pts Reb Asst Bks Stl Field
Goals		 3pt FG Free
Throws
Team Opp.
Barclay N W 88-52 20:42 25 11 0 0 1 10-14 0-0 5-8
Central Methodist (Mo.) N L 73-76 35:11 23 9 1 1 0 9-15 0-1 5-6
Totals: 48 20 1 1 1 19-29 0-1 10-14
Averages: 24.0 10.0 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.655 0.000 0.714

Duncan earned his third double-double of the season in the Swedes’ match up with Barclay and just missed getting his fourth the following day against Central Methodist. Duncan currently ranks no. 10 in the division in defensive rebounds per game (8.6) and no. 33 in points per game (20.8).

