Bethany’s Duncan Named KCAC Offensive Player of the Week

WICHITA, Kan. – Lavaris Duncan of Bethany College has earned the KCAC Men’s Basketball Offensive Player of the Week honors, the conference office announced Wednesday. Duncan was selected for his performances from Nov. 5-11 by a vote of conference sports information directors.

Offensive Player of the Week

Lavaris Duncan – Bethany College

6-8 | So. | F | Converse, Texas Team Record: Week:1-1 Overall: 3-2

Opponent Site W/L Score MM:SS Pts Reb Asst Bks Stl Field

Goals 3pt FG Free

Throws Team Opp. Barclay N W 88-52 20:42 25 11 0 0 1 10-14 0-0 5-8 Central Methodist (Mo.) N L 73-76 35:11 23 9 1 1 0 9-15 0-1 5-6 Totals: 48 20 1 1 1 19-29 0-1 10-14 Averages: 24.0 10.0 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.655 0.000 0.714

Duncan earned his third double-double of the season in the Swedes’ match up with Barclay and just missed getting his fourth the following day against Central Methodist. Duncan currently ranks no. 10 in the division in defensive rebounds per game (8.6) and no. 33 in points per game (20.8).