Bethany Women Suffer First Loss at Tabor

Hillsobro, Kan. – The Bethany College Women’s Basketball team suffered their first loss of the season tonight at Tabor.

The game was a back and fourth defensive struggle with both teams struggling to gain an advantage. The Bluejays of Tabor College held a 12-10 lead after the first quarter. The Swedes were able to find an offensive rythmn in the second quarter matching the Bluejays with 14 points a piece in the quarter. Tabor would head into the locker room with a 26-21 lead.

Coming out of halftime the Swedes would outscore Tabor 17-15 in the third quarter to tie the game at 41 points. The Swedes would struggle offensively in the fourth quarter scoring just 6 points in the quarter. This enabled Tabor to hold onto a 52-47 edge to claim the victory.

Leading the way for the Swedes offensively was Hannah Ferguson, junior forward, who had 15 points and 10 rebounds to record her first double-double of the season. Joining Ferguson in double figures were Halei Wortham, senior guard, and Autumn Garrett, sophomore guard, with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Wortham and Garrett would also each tally 5 rebounds to finish behind Ferguson for the Swedes. Garrett would lead the Swedes with 2 steals on the evening.

For the game the Swedes shot 34% from the field and 25% from three. They would finish 14-17 from the FT line good for 82.4%. The Swedes defense would hold Tabor to 26.8% shooting from the field including just 1-20 from three. The Bluejays would shoot 21-29 from the FT line. Tabor would out rebound Bethany 40-33 including 17 offensive rebounds.

Up Next . . .

The Swedes return to the hardwood on Tuesday, November 17 at Sterling College. The Swedes and the Warriors, who are receiving votes nationally, will tip off at 6:00 PM.