Bethany Women Pick Up First Road Win

The Bethany women’s basketball team won their second straight game, and grabbed their first road win of the season Saturday night at Bethel, 65-62.

It was a slow start for Bethany, as the Swedes fell behind 16-1 and didn’t connect on their first field goal until the 3:22 mark of the first quarter. Bethel led 18-9 at the end of the first period.

The offensive woes continued in the first few minutes of the second stanza, and Bethany trailed 25-9 with 7:35 to go before the half. It was from that point forward that Bethany dominated.

The Swedes outscored Bethel by 24 points over the next 20 minutes and built an eight-point lead on multiple occasions in the fourth quarter. Bethany hit 10 three-pointers in the game, extending their streak to 18 straight wins when they make eight or more threes in a contest.

Sena Aktas led Bethany with 12 points off the bench. Freshman Autumn Garrett had 10 points.

Bethany returns to Hahn Gymnasium in Lindsborg this Saturday when they host Avila at 3pm. Pregame coverage begins at 2:45pm on KVOB 95.5 The Rock.

Bethel 86, Bethany 79

The Bethany men’s basketball team lost their seventh straight contest, falling to #22 Bethel 86-79 in North Newton Saturday night.

Bethany trailed 39-33 at halftime, but appeared to carry momentum into the locker room after a buzzer-beating layup by guard Justin Jones. Bethel slammed the door shut quickly on any type of Bethany comeback by scoring the first six points of the final half.

Jones led all scorers with 30 points, going 12-24 from the field. Guard Isiah Saenz struggled from the floor, missing 14 of his 17 shots. He finished with 15 points.

Bethany has a bye on Wednesday, and will host Avila on Saturday in Lindsborg following the conclusion of the women’s game on 95.5 The Rock.