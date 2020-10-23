Bethany Women Open Season with Win over Central Christian

McPherson, Kan. – Head Coach Keith Ferguson’s Bethany College women’s basketball team kicked off their season tonight against Central Christian College in McPherson College. The Swedes prevailed over the Tigers 70-56.

The Swedes were able to jump out to an early 6-0 lead thanks to back to back three pointers from Autumn Garrett, sophomore guard, and Halei Wortham, senior guard. After a pair of Garrett free throws the Swedes were able to extend the lead to 12-4. From there Central Christian would make four of their eight three pointers for the game to make the score 17-16 but Wortham answered with a three of her own to put the Swedes ahead 20-16. Bethany College had a 21-16 lead after the first quarter.

To open the second quarter the Swedes went on an 11-8 run to extend their lead to 32-24. Central Christian would pull within two on a three pointer that made the score 32-30. Again, the Swedes were able to answer Central Christians push with one of their own. Hannah Brandl, junior center, drove down the right side of the lane for a layup to make it 34-30. On the next possession Wortham found Julia Nyguard, senior guard, on the left wing for a three pointer to give the Swedes a 37-30 lead. Nyguard would then find Vasha Moore, junior forward, with a pass inside to make it 39-30 and give the Swedes a nine point lead at the half.

Coach Ferguson had his team fired up as they came out of the half and proceeded to go on a 10-2 run that was capped off by an Autumn Garrett pull up jumper in transition. This pushed the Swedes lead out to 49-32. Bethany would take a 53-41 lead into the fourth quarter. To start the fourth quarter the Swedes showcased their stellar defense as they would hold Central Christian scoreless for the first six minutes of the quarter. The Swedes would score 8 points during that time to extend their lead to 63-41 to take their largest lead of the night. The Swedes and Tigers would exchange baskets for the final few minutes of the game before arriving at a final score of 70-56.

Leading the way for the Swedes tonight was Halei Wortham as she scored a career high 25 points on 6-7 shooting from the field and 11-15 from the free throw line. Wortham was just one of four Swedes in double figures as she was joined by Autumn Garrett with 12 points, Julia Nyguard with 11 points, and Vasha Moore with 10 points. Wortham and Nyguard would lead the Swedes in assists with 3 each. Moore was the Swedes leading rebounder with 10 to record her second career double-double.

For the game the Swedes shot 44.9% from the field while holding Central Christian to 32.3% shooting. The Swedes shot 42.9% from three while knocking down six triples on the night. The Swedes made 20-29 free throws compared to the Tigers who were just 8-16 from the free throw line. The Swedes out rebounded the Tigers 38-31 on the night.

“I really liked how our kids competed tonight. We played hard. We have some things to clean up but we were really excited to get back on the floor.” said Head Coach Keith Ferguson.

Up Next . . .

The Swedes will have twelve days off before taking the court again. They will host Friends University on Wednesday, November 4th to begin KCAC play. That game is scheduled to begin at 6:00pm. Tickets are available online at bethanyswedes.com under the Fan Central tab.