Bethany Women Have No Problems With York; Men Stumble

Bethany’s women’s basketball team used a 21-6 second quarter and a 39-15 first half to plow their way to a 72-55 win over York at Hahn Gym on Saturday.

After a slow start offensively, Bethany’s offense picked up in the first quarter, as Hannah Ferguson and Autumn Garrett paced the Swedes to an 18 point period. After the end of one, Bethany led 18-9.

The second quarter is where the Swedes put the game out of reach, as Bethany relied on its stifling defense to pace its offense. Lauren Welsch would start to get in the act scoring as well in the period to lead the Swedes in to the locker room with a big halftime advantage.

Bethany’s offense was balanced as only Ferguson and Garrett would notch double-figures. However, 11 different Swedes would score throughout the game with nine scoring five points or more.

The Swedes shot 44% from the floor and converted on seven threes in the game as York never threatened. Bethany forced 22 York turnovers on the night. The Panthers did outscore Bethany in the second half, though to keep the score respectable.

York (1-5, 0-2 KCAC) had just one player in double-figures with Julia Trujillo scoring 19 points on Saturday night.

Bethany (5-2, 2-0 KCAC) was led by Garrett’s 12 points. Ferguson tacked on 10 for the win.

York 87, Bethany Men 70

Bethany’s men couldn’t finish off the sweep of the Panthers as York connected on seven second half three-pointers to pull away with the win.

Bethany was tied at 32-32 at halftime, however, was kicking itself for shooting 24 free throws in the half, but only making 10. Bethany was also in foul trouble in the first half, as both Point Guards, Isiah Saenz and Dylan Smith got in to foul trouble with two each. Meanwhile, Baptiste Chazelas also picked up two first half fouls.

It appeared the Swedes had weathered the storm, however, York went on an extended 15-0 run midway through the second half to put the game at a comfortable margin. Bethany was never able to get back within 10 points.

York (6-2, 2-0 KCAC) force Bethany in to a season-high 23 turnovers on Saturday night. The Panthers were led by four players in double-figures. Tyreece Berry had a new career-high with 24 points. Michael Tolbert had 23, Victor Lewis made four 3’s–all in the second half–on his way to a 16 point outburst, while Eric Lenear scored 14.

Bethany (5-1, 1-1 KCAC) shot 44% from the floor, however, was just 7-26 from three-point range for the game. Bethany also shot 50% from the foul stripe for the game. Justin Jones and Ray Miller both led the Swedes with 15 points, each. Shammond Ivory added on 13, while Kristjian Joksomovic scored 11 points.

Both Bethany teams travel to Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. Coverage of the game is on 95.5 The Rock, beginning at 5:45 p.m. with pregame.