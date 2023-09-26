Bethany Welcomes Visiting Artsit

Bethany College is welcoming a visiting artist.

According to the school, the upcoming “Reconectando con mis Raíces” exhibition featuring the distinctive artwork of visiting artist Marco Hernandez. The show will be displayed at the Mingenback Gallery from October 2 to October 27, with a closing reception scheduled for October 20, 5:15-6:15 p.m.

Marco Hernandez is a Mexican Artist/Printmaker currently residing in Kansas. He holds a Master of Fine Arts Degree from Kansas State University and has a rich background as an educator in print media. His commitment to the art form and its power to convey cultural narratives reflects his work’s national and international recognition and exhibition.

Hernandez’s work explores issues associated with contemporary Mexican and Mexican-American cultures, drawing from his experiences as a Mexican immigrant. His artwork weaves together a tapestry of symbols, ranging from ancient Mesoamerican imagery to contemporary cultural icons, reflecting the complexity and depth of his Mexican heritage.

In his own words, Hernandez states, “The art of printmaking provides me with a flexibility of technique and process necessary for my content development. Experimenting in the studio is as important as historical research in my search for content and ideas.” His work is a testament to the enduring power of art to communicate profound cultural and personal narratives.

The “Reconectando con mis Raíces” exhibition at the Mingenback Gallery is a unique opportunity to immerse oneself in the rich cultural tapestry of Mexican and Mexican-American experiences. Bethany College is honored to host this exhibition, inviting the public to explore Marco Hernandez’s thought-provoking and visually captivating art.

The exhibition is free and open to the public, offering art enthusiasts, students, and the community a chance to engage with the vibrant fusion of culture and artistic expression. Mingenback Art Center is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m to 5 p.m. They invite everyone to join n celebrating the artistic journey of Marco Hernandez.