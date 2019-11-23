Bethany WBB Picks up 61-46 Win Over Ottawa

LINDSBORG, Kan. – The Swedes women’s basketball team got back on track with a 61-46 win over the visiting Braves of Ottawa University.

Bethany allowed the Braves just one lead in the contest, which came at the 7:10 mark in the first quarter. After getting out early and taking an advantage by a few points, the Braves were able to fight back and take a one-point lead by the Swedes grabbed the lead back and did not give it up again. With the help of free throws, Ottawa was able to stay with Bethany throughout the remainder of the first quarter. However, the Swedes started the second quarter with a 10-3 run to take a nine-point lead. The Braves attempted to bring the Swedes back in, but they were unsuccessful and the Swedes were able to take a 30-21 lead into halftime.

The Swedes kicked off the third quarter grabbing a double-digit lead, pushing their advantage to 14 points before the Braves scored in the second half. Bethany was again able to keep Ottawa from gaining any footing taking a 12-point lead into the final quarter of the game. Once again, in the fourth quarter, the Swedes were able to score early to extend their lead before the Braves could start to climb their way back. Bethany was able to coast through the final minutes of the game with a hearty lead to take a 61-46 win.

A pair of Swedes led the Bethany offense. Lauren Welsch, junior guard, had 14 points while Autumn Garrett, freshman, guard, picked up 12 points. Hannah Ferguson, sophomore center, crashed the boards with nine rebounds. Kelsi Mueller, senior guard, and Garrett each helped out the offense with three assists. Defensively, Destinee Goodin, junior forward, picked up three steals while Julia Nyguard, junior guard, posted two blocks.

Up Next . . .

Bethany returns to the court on Tuesday, November 26 when they travel to Salina, Kan. for the first game of the First Bank Kansas Smoky Hill Showdown with Kansas Wesleyan University. This KCAC contest is set to begin at 6 p.m.