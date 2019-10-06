Bethany Unable to Take Home Win in High Scoring Contest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Swedes football team was back in action for a KCAC matchup at Avila University. Bethany fell in the contest 51-38.

Bethany struck first in this contest when with four minutes left in the first quarter, Austin Denson, junior quarterback, carried the ball in for a one-yard touchdown. With the extra point kick, the Swedes took a 7-0 lead. Avila then scored twice in the first part of the second quarter to take a 15-7 lead. Bethany was able to answer with Denson connected with Antoise Fields, senior receiver, for a 44-yard touchdown. The Swedes then took the lead when Denson walked in for a three-yard touchdown. Without a successful extra point, the Swedes led 20-15. However, the Eagles then scored two more touchdowns to take a 30-20 advantage. However, the Swedes were able to score one more touchdown in the final seconds of the first half when Denson connected with Rodney Molette, senior receiver, for a 15-yard touchdown. Bethany trailed 30-26 going into half time.

In the third quarter, the Swedes struck first again with two field goals by Wyatt Townsend, freshman kicker, in the third quarter. The first was 22 yards while the second was 21 yards, giving the Swedes a 32-30 lead. However, the Eagles then scored twice more in the beginning part of the fourth quarter and while Denson connected with Molette once more for an 11-yard touchdown, Avila was able to tack on one more touchdown to take a final, 51-38 lead.

Denson recorded 401 yards on 26 completions out of 50 attempts. Leading the ground assault for the Swedes was Marcos Harris, freshman running back, who gained 133 yards on 12 carries with a long of 72 yards. Molette led the Bethany receivers with 224 yards on 13 catches with two touchdowns. Fields came in behind him with 117 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Defensively, Corey Holmes, senior linebacker, led things for the Swedes with seven tackles. Meanwhile, Michael Davis, junior defensive back, and Larry Hall, sophomore linebacker, each had six tackles. Davis also got in on one tackle for a loss.

The Swedes return to the field on Saturday, October 19 when they host Sterling College for Homecoming and Svensk Hyllingsfest. Kick off for this KCAC matchup is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. in Anderson Stadium. Pregame at 1 on 95.5 The Rock.