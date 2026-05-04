Bethany to Explore Vocation and Purpose

Bethany College has been awarded funding to transform how students explore questions of vocation and purpose across the institution.

According to the school, a prestigious NetVUE (Network for Vocation in Undergraduate Education) Program Development Grant will fund the effort.

This comprehensive initiative addresses a critical need on campus by fostering sustained, campus-wide conversations about calling and purpose. Through this grant, Bethany College will develop innovative tools and resources designed to engage students, faculty, staff, and student-athletes in meaningful reflection on vocation.

Over the next two years, the College will redesign its sophomore and junior core curriculum courses to center on vocational exploration and community-engaged learning, with the goal of increasing student engagement and deepening academic connections to purpose.

Key components of the initiative include:

Development of a digital repository of teaching materials to support vocation-centered learning across disciplines

Implementation of structured vocational discussion sessions that bring together students, faculty, staff, and athletics

Creation of a “Vocation Passport” to help students track and reflect on their engagement with vocational activities

Introduction of microgrants to support faculty-designed student service-learning projects

Expanded professional development opportunities for faculty and staff

Use of Qualtrics software to implement new assessment tools that measure students’ growth over time

Faculty support and compensation for the redesign of core courses

By bringing together faculty from a variety of disciplines, the initiative will foster collaboration and innovation in curriculum design while strengthening Bethany College’s commitment to preparing students for lives of faith, learning, and service.

“This grant represents an exciting opportunity to more intentionally integrate vocational exploration into the Bethany experience,” said Laura Crawley, President of Bethany College. “By engaging our entire campus community, we are equipping students to better understand their purpose and make meaningful contributions in their careers and communities.”

The NetVUE Program Development Grant underscores Bethany College’s continued dedication to academic excellence, student engagement, and holistic education.