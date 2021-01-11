Bethany Sweeps KCAC Men’s Basketball Weekly Awards

WICHITA, Kan.— Jalen Behr and Jalen Washington, both of Bethany College, earned the KCAC Men’s Basketball Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively, the conference office announced Monday. The two student-athletes were selected for their performances from Jan. 4-10 by a vote of conference sports information directors.

Offensive Player of the Week

Jalen Behr – Bethany College

6-3 | So. | F | Athens, Ga.

Team Record: Week: 2-0 Overall: 5-5

Opponent Site W/L Score MM:SS Pts Reb Asst Bks Stl Field

Goals 3pt FG Free

Throws Team Opp. McPherson (Kan.) H W 81-75 29:44 21 6 1 0 0 8-12 2-3 3-5 Southwestern (Kan.) H W 84-66 17:05 13 5 1 0 1 5-12 2-4 1-2 Totals: 34 11 2 0 1 13-24 4-7 4-7 Averages: 17.0 5.5 1.0 0.0 0.5 0.542 0.571 0.571

Behr was a driving force for the Swedes, who picked up two wins on the week. He averaged 17 PPG for the week with 5.5 RPG, knocking down a pair of threes in each game.

Defensive Player of the Week

Jalen Washington – Bethany College

6-0 | Jr. | G | Norwalk, Calif.

Team Record: Week: 2-0 Overall: 5-5

Opponent Site W/L Score MM:SS Pts Reb Asst Bks Stl Field

Goals 3pt FG Free

Throws Team Opp. McPherson (Kan.) H W 81-75 27:32 12 8 2 0 0 3-7 0-3 6-6 Southwestern (Kan.) H W 84-66 32:49 8 9 5 0 3 3-7 0-2 2-3 Totals: 20 17 7 0 3 6-14 0-5 8-9 Averages: 10.0 8.5 3.5 0.0 1.5 0.428 0.000 0.888

Washington helped anchor a Swedes defensive unit that held a McPherson team that averages 83.5 PPG to 75 points and a Southwestern team that averages 82.9 PPG to 66 points. He led all players in rebounding both games this week with 8 defensive rebounds against McPherson and 9 defensive rebounds against Southwestern, while also collecting three steals. For the week, Washington also averaged 10 PPG and 3.5 APG.

Previous Winners: