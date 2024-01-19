Bethany Surpasses $500,000 Goal

The generous backing of an anonymous benefactor has helped Bethany College surpassed its matching fund goal.

According to the school, the groundbreaking matching fund of $500,000, unveiled on November 14, 2023, has propelled the institution to reach a total of $1,040,307, achieving this milestone ahead of schedule.

This transformative matching fund, dedicated to fortifying the college’s endowment, has effectively doubled the impact of every dollar contributed by the community. Jacob Spilker, Vice President of Advancement, expresses sincere gratitude to everyone who contributed to Bethany’s success. “We are profoundly grateful to our anonymous donor whose vision and generosity have set us on this path of success. The outpouring of love and support from our community, alumni, and friends has been overwhelming. Together, we have made a lasting impact on the future of Bethany College.”

In his statement, Interim President Steve Eckman, reflects on the incredible achievement, stating, “In just a few weeks, I’ve witnessed the extraordinary support this community has for Bethany College. It’s truly impressive and speaks volumes about the dedication of our alumni, friends, and community members.”

Bethany College invites continued participation in this meaningful campaign through the June 30, 2024, end date. To contribute, please visit bethanylb.edu/give and select the designation “the Fund for Bethany.”

Photo Courtesy Bethany College