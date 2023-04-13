Bethany Stadium Project Begins

Renovation of Bethany College’s Coach Ted. K. Kessinger Family Stadium is underway.

According to Bethany, the stadium project began this week.

Bethany College has raised $2.8 million in efforts to renovate the current athletics stadium in the name of Hall of Fame Head Football Coach Ted Kessinger.

The Bethany College Athletics Department is grateful to all the donors who helped support the cause and contributed to honoring Coach Kessinger’s career as Head Football Coach and his incredible impact on student-athletes.

The new athletics stadium will benefit Bethany College by improving the overall student experience, attracting new students, offering more opportunities for summer programs, and enriching student activities.

The official plans of the project include new bleachers and renovations of the press box, concessions stand, bathrooms, ticket booth, and sidewalks. The bleachers will be finished in time for the first home football game on August 26, with the rest of the project scheduled for completion by Homecoming and Hyllningsfest in October.

The Dean of Athletics, Laura Moreno, stated, “We are thrilled to see the stadium renovation underway! We are so thankful for the support of all our donors to make this renovation possible. This renovation will have a meaningful impact on current and future students and the Lindsborg community. We are grateful for the opportunity, excited about the process, and can’t wait to see the final product!”

