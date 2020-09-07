Salina, KS

Bethany – St. Mary Football POSTPONED

Bethany Athletics ReleaseSeptember 7, 2020

LINDSBORG – In a joint statement today Bethany College and The University of Saint Mary announced the postponement of the football game scheduled for Saturday, September 12, in Leavenworth, Kansas.

Bethany College and The University of Saint Mary continue to consider the safety of our students, faculty, staff, and our larger communities our primary concern.

While both institutions believe our mitigation efforts have been largely successful to date, current headlines from other colleges as well as data from the state and our local communities suggest we are at a precarious moment in regards to this pandemic.

With these indicators in mind – and in our effort to best ensure the safety of our communities – we will continue to approach the fall sports season with caution.

As such, both institutions have mutually decided to postpone our football game scheduled for Saturday, September 12, until later in the season.

We sincerely regret any inconvenience or disappointment this re-scheduling may cause. We are eager to see our teams back on the field and to cheer them on. We look forward to returning to play soon.

Keeping the spread of COVID in check will best position us to keep our college communities safe, as well as permit our students to remain in classes’ in-person on campus as well as participate in activities and athletics this fall.

The Bethany College Swedes football team will now kick off their season at home on Saturday, September 19, at 7:00 p.m. against Kansas Wesleyan University. Both President Mauch from Bethany and President Thompson from KWU have confirmed their intentions to play September 19. Tickets for the game may be purchased through the athletics website by selecting the fan central tab and clicking tickets. Ticket sales for the game will close 48 hours before the game is scheduled to begin, no tickets sales will be permitted at the gate. Fans may be subject to a COVID screening before being allowed entry into Anderson Stadium.

