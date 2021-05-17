Bethany Softball Wins 2-1 in NAIA National Tournament Opening Round

Chickasha, Okla. – The Bethany College Swedes Softball team defeated #3 nationally and #1 seed at the Chickasha regional University of Science and Arts today by a score of 2-1 in the opening round of the NAIA National Tournament.

The Swedes went into the top of the fifth inning trailing 1-0 when Morgan Russell blasted a two run homerun over the left field fence to give Bethany College a 2-1 lead. Two runs would prove to be enough for the Swedes as Samantha Quezada would throw a complete game allowing just one run on four hits while striking out four.

At the plate, Melinda Cratty had a pair of hits and scored a run. Morgan Russell went 1 for 2 with her homerun and a pair of RBIs. Lilliana Martinez added the Swedes fourth hit on the day with a double.

Up Next . . .

The Swedes will play the winner of #2 Grand View University and #3 Concordia University Nebraska. That game is scheduled to be played tonight at 6:00PM.