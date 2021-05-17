Salina, KS

Now: 73 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 72 ° | Lo: 59 °

Bethany Softball Wins 2-1 in NAIA National Tournament Opening Round

Bethany Athletics ReleaseMay 17, 2021

Chickasha, Okla. – The Bethany College Swedes Softball team defeated #3 nationally and #1 seed at the Chickasha regional University of Science and Arts today by a score of 2-1 in the opening round of the NAIA National Tournament.

The Swedes went into the top of the fifth inning trailing 1-0 when Morgan Russell blasted a two run homerun over the left field fence to give Bethany College a 2-1 lead. Two runs would prove to be enough for the Swedes as Samantha Quezada would throw a complete game allowing just one run on four hits while striking out four.

At the plate, Melinda Cratty had a pair of hits and scored a run. Morgan Russell went 1 for 2 with her homerun and a pair of RBIs. Lilliana Martinez added the Swedes fourth hit on the day with a double.

Up Next . . . 

The Swedes will play the winner of #2 Grand View University and #3 Concordia University Nebraska. That game is scheduled to be played tonight at 6:00PM.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Twenty-One Coyotes, Seven Swedes Make All-KCA...

April 16, 2021 2:28 pm

Baseball uses huge rally to beat Swedes 20-10...

April 11, 2021 11:02 pm

Volleyball falls to Bethany in KCAC Quarterfi...

April 2, 2021 9:13 am

Bethany Names Carter Head FB Coach, Dean of S...

March 4, 2021 5:40 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Bethany Softball Wins 2-1 in NAIA N...

Chickasha, Okla. - The Bethany College Swedes Softball team defeated #3 nationally and #1 seed at th...

May 17, 2021 Comments

Community “Gun Sense” C...

Kansas News

May 17, 2021

Stolen Car Stripped, Abandoned

Kansas News

May 17, 2021

Stolen Car Found on Fire

Top News

May 17, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Community “Gun Sens...
May 17, 2021Comments
Stolen Car Stripped, Aban...
May 17, 2021Comments
Crash Sends 3 to Hospital
May 17, 2021Comments
KSU Research Award Winner...
May 17, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices