Bethany Softball Advances to NAIA World Series

Bethany Athletics ReleaseMay 19, 2021

Chickasha, Okla. – The Bethany College Swedes Softball team is advancing to the NAIA World Series. The Swedes completed a 3-0 week at their opening round site in Chickasha, Okla. by defeating the Grand View University Vikings by a score of 6-1 this afternoon.

The Swedes got another great performance from starting pitcher Samantha Quezada as the senior hurler went the full seven innings on the mound allowing one run on six hits while striking out three. This marked Quezada’s third complete game victory of the opening round.

Bethany College got all six of their runs in the first inning. Scoring for the Swedes were Melinda CrattyMorgan RussellKayla EgglyLilliana Martinez, Millenni Lucero, and Samantha Quezada. Collecting hits on the day for the Swedes were Cratty, Russell, Martinez, Gabriela Rodriguez, Quezada, and Allison Rosa.

Up Next . . . 

The Swedes will now be just one of ten teams nationally traveling to Columbus, Ga. May 27 – June 2 to take place in the NAIA World Series. Updates about game times and opponents will be posted to the Bethany College Athletics website and social media as it becomes available.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

