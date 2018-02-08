Salina, KS

Bethany Soars Past Eagles For Road Win

James WestlingFebruary 8, 2018

Bethany College won their third straight game Wednesday night, thumping Oklahoma Wesleyan 62-44 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. It was Bethany’s first win at OKWU since November of 2004, prior to the Eagles joining the KCAC.

The lead see-sawed back and forth in the first quarter, with Oklahoma Wesleyan leading 18-16 after one. Bethany built a five-point second quarter cushion after Marissa Pope knocked down a triple, 29-24 with 1:51 remaining. After Oklahoma Wesleyan trimmed it to three, Pope carved her way to the basket for a buzzer-beating left-handed layup to push the lead back to five at intermission, 31-26.

Bethany exploded in the third quarter. The Swedes opened the period on a 13-2 run. A Samirah Miller trifecta from the corner with 35 seconds left gave Bethany a 17 point bulge, 47-30 at the end of three. Oklahoma Wesleyan never got closer than 14 the rest of the way.

Miller had a team high 16 points off the bench, and went 4-8 from downtown. Cassidy Enns had 10 points, and 9 rebounds. Marissa Pope finished with 10 points, and Lauren Welsch had nine.

Bethany moved into second place in the KCAC standings, and are now 12-7 in league play. Bethany returns to the floor on Saturday to host Saint Mary, with pregame coverage starting at 4:45pm on KVOB, 95.5 The Rock.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN 96, BETHANY 67

Oklahoma Wesleyan played worthy of their national ranking Wednesday night at home, destroying Bethany 96-67 in Bartlesville.

The Eagles hit 15-27 from downtown, for a blistering 56%. Oklahoma Wesleyan built a 48-30 halftime lead, and out-rebounded Bethany 50-29 for the contest. Bethany trimmed the Eagles lead to 11, 58-47 with 13:32 remaining, but OKWU answered with a 14-3 run to pull away for good.

A pair of freshmen led Bethany in scoring. Isiah Saenz had a team-high 22 points, while Mookie Duncan scored 14.

Bethany hosts Saint Mary on Saturday in Lindsborg on Senior Night. Pregame coverage begins at 6:45pm on KVOB, 95.5 The Rock.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

