Bethany Snatches OT Win at McPherson

MCPHERSON, Kan. – The Bethany football team made the short journey to cross-country rivals McPherson College tonight. The Swedes were able to overcome the Bulldogs 33-32 in overtime in this KCAC matchup.

The Bulldogs kicked things off with a touchdown in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead going into the second. McPherson was able then score once again to take a 14-0 advantage with 8:55 left until the break. However, with the clock winding down on the half, Austin Denson, junior quarterback, connected with Rodney Molette, senior receiver, for a six-yard touchdown. Bethany was then able to strike first in the third quarter when Denson carried the ball in for a one-yard touchdown. The Swedes took their first lead of the game with Denson connected with Darren Rittwage, freshman receiver, for a 40-yard touchdown. McPherson, however, was able to tie things up at 20-20 before the end of the third quarter. The Bulldogs struck again in the first part of the fourth quarter before the Swedes came back to tie things up at 26 all when Denson once again connected with Molette. As the clock expired these teams, went into overtime tied at 26-26. McPherson received the ball first in overtime and was able to score a touchdown. However, their two-point conversion was unsuccessful. Denson then made a successful six-yard pass to Trey Mendoza, freshman receiver, for a touchdown. As the extra point by Wyatt Townsend, freshman kicker, was good, the Swedes were able to take the game 33-32.

Denson recorded 414 yards with 31 completions on 65 attempts. Molette led things for Bethany with 2-7 receiving yards on 14 catches and two touchdowns. Jeron Caraway, senior linebacker, and Jimmy Pitts, freshman defensive back, led things for Bethany with 13 and 11 tackles, respectively. Oscar Scott, senior linebacker, tallied eight tackles, with 1.5 sacks for a loss of 4.7 yards.

Up Next . . .

The Swedes wrap up their season on Saturday, November 16 with their senior night matchup against Ottawa University. This KCAC game is set to begin at 1:30 p.m.