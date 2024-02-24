Bethany Reports Enrollment Increase

Bethany College reports a surge in new student enrollment and retention rates for the Spring 2024 semester, signaling a clear trajectory of growth and sustainability for the institution.

According to the school, amidst a challenging academic landscape, Bethany College has demonstrated a notable increase in new student enrollment and an impressive retention rate, underscoring the institution’s unwavering commitment to delivering an exceptional educational experience while fostering a supportive environment for its students.

Compared to the previous academic year, Bethany College has experienced a substantial 53% increase in new student enrollment for Spring 2024 compared to Spring 2023, marking a significant milestone in the institution’s history. This surge reflects Bethany College’s appeal and underscores the effectiveness of its recruitment strategies and the value of education, athletic opportunities, and resources offered.

Additionally, Bethany College is thrilled to report a commendable 6% increase in retention rates from Fall to Spring this year compared to last year, a testament to its dedication to establishing a thriving community where students feel valued, supported, and empowered to succeed. The concerted efforts in bolstering student engagement, financial education, academic support services, and campus life have undoubtedly contributed to this favorable outcome.

President Eckman of Bethany College expressed his fervent enthusiasm regarding this achievement, stating, “We are thrilled to witness such a significant increase in new student enrollment and retention rates at Bethany College. This accomplishment speaks volumes about the dedication of our faculty and staff, who work tirelessly to ensure that every student receives the support and resources they need to excel academically and personally.”

Bethany College remains resolute in its mission to provide a transformative educational experience that equips students for success. As the institution continues to evolve and expand, it remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive community where students can flourish intellectually, socially, and professionally.