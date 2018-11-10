Bethany Receives Humanities Grant

Humanities Kansas recently awarded $8,175 to Bethany College of Lindsborg in support of “Stories from the Land: Indigenous Voices Connecting within the Great Plains.” Jean Merz-Edwards who serves as project director said, “Stories from the Land will be a magical event where highly esteemed scholars and culture bearers come together and exchange ideas about art, the environment, and regional groups. What a wonderful partnership between Bethany College and First American Art Magazine.”

Held in the spring of 2019 at Bethany College, Stories from the Land: Indigenous Voices Connecting within the Great Plains will include a keynote address by FAAM founder and publishing editor America Meredith (Cherokee-Swedish) and a symposium of scholars who explore the topics of the environment, forming regional groups, and how art embodies culture, history, and language on March 7-9. A corresponding art exhibition from February 11-March 15, 2019 will be held in the Mingenback Art Gallery and in the Birger Sandzen Memorial Gallery. The exhibition materials include pottery, beadwork, and two-dimensional objects.

“We want to engage all individuals with an interest in the history and evolution of their region and particularly the prairie landscape,” said Nelson Smith, Bethany College Associate Professor of Art and Chair of the Art Department. “This project should attract interest beyond the confines of academia and it is our intent to reach out to the broadest community. At the same time, we have created partnerships within the campus of Bethany College to link the themes and concepts of this symposium with the Core Curriculum ensuring participation of nearly all our second semester freshmen.”

“Humanities Kansas supports projects that promote cultural dialogue,” said Julie Mulvihill, Humanities Kansas Executive Director. “This exhibition and public symposium will allow for a public gathering of Native American perspectives on art, culture, and the environment.”

