Bethany Ready For “Hyll” of a Weekend

Bethany College will be joining the City of Lindsborg in celebrating Svensk Hyllningsfest with a full weekend of campus events that showcase Swede pride, Swedish heritage, and the strong community spirit that unites Bethany College and the city.

According to the school, festivities on campus include President Laura Crawley’s State of the College Address and Academic Open Houses in Biology, Education, Art, and Music. In addition, Bethany College will celebrate the

ribbon-cutting of the new state-of-the-art anatomy lab on Friday, October 17 at 11:30 am. Alumni, guests, and friends of the college are invited to gather in this innovative new space for student learning.

Bethany College’s participation in Hyllningsfest reflects a long-standing partnership with the city in celebrating shared traditions of faith, music, art, and fellowship.

“Hyllningsfest is a meaningful tradition that brings Bethany College and the Lindsborg community together,” said Dr. Laura Crawley, President of Bethany College. “It’s a time to celebrate our shared history while looking forward to the future with pride and purpose.”

The Bethany College Calendar of Events during Hyllningsfest include:

Friday, October 17th

State of the College Address – 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. | J.E. & L.E. Mabee Welcome Center Dr. Laura Crawley, Bethany College President, will present her first State of the College address, sharing the institution’s strategic vision and plans for the future.

Academic Open House- 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Across campus (biology, art, music, education departments) Visitors, alumni, and community members are invited to explore Bethany’s learning spaces and see how students are creating, exploring, and innovating. Includes the ribbon-cutting of the new Anatomy Lab at 11:30 a.m.

Alumni & Athletic Awards Ceremony – 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. | Lindquist Hall, Wallerstedt Library Bethany recognizes distinguished alumni and those who have made significant contributions in athletics and service.

Saturday, October 18th

Future Bethany College Alumni Float in Parade 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. | Main Street, Lindsborg Bethany community members, including students, alumni, and future Swedes, will join the Hyllningsfest parade with a float, handing out treat bags and wearing themed shirts.

Homecoming Football Tailgate – 11 a.m. | Hahn Gymnasium Join Bethany students, alumni, and guests for food, fellowship, and pre-game excitement before the homecoming contest.

Homecoming Football Game – 1:30 p.m. kickoff | The Coach Ted K. Kessinger Family Stadium Cheer on the Swedes as they play the conference opener in conjunction with Homecoming and Hyllningsfest events.

Bethany Choir on Main Stage – 2:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. | Main Street, downtown Lindsborg Experience the power of the Swedes’ voices as they bring music to life and celebrate Bethany College’s rich musical heritage.

Downtown Alumni Booth 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Stockholm Estates Building, Main Street Alumni and guests can stop by to reconnect, purchase Bethany apparel, and enjoy light refreshments.

All Bethany College Hyllningsfest events are open to the public, and visitors are encouraged to stop by

campus throughout the weekend.

_ _ _

For a full schedule of Bethany’s Hyllningsfest events, visit: www.bethanylb.edu/hyllningsfest

Logo via Lindsborg Convention and Visitors Bureau