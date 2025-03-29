Bethany Raises Over $168,000 For Scholarships

Bethany College raised $168,167.87 during its annual “Giving Day” campaign this year, with every dollar going directly to student scholarships.

According to Bethany, support ensures more students can afford a Bethany education and take part in the life-changing opportunities that come with it.

This year, the Bethany Backers campaign ran separately. Combined, both efforts brought in a total of over $240,000, surpassing last year’s collective giving total and underscoring the strong support from the Bethany and Lindsborg community.

“Both Giving Day and the Bethany Backers campaign have been an incredible success,” said Hayley Samford, Director of Alumni Development and Engagement. “We are incredibly grateful for the continued generosity of

our alumni, friends, and supporters. We’re excited to use these funds to support the students who are here now—and those who will be joining the Bethany family soon.”

Bethany’s first ever “Giving Day” was held in 2023. The 24-hour event is designed to elevate the impact of a previous year-end event, which had been held annually on June 30th, the last day of the fiscal year.

