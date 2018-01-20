Salina, KS

Now: 34 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 34 ° | Lo: 33 °

Bethany Pulls Away from KWU for Third Straight Win

James WestlingJanuary 20, 2018

Bethany snapped a five game losing streak to their rival Kansas Wesleyan Saturday night in Lindsborg, 62-48. The Swedes have now won eight of their last 10 contests, and moved to 9-5 in league play.

It was déjà vu for Bethany early, when Kansas Wesleyan jumped out to a 10-2 lead with 3:17 left in the first quarter. The Coyotes raced out to a 12-1 cushion midway through the first quarter of the previous match-up in Salina, en route to a 76-71 win.

However, this time around, Bethany countered. After trailing 14-7 at the end of the first session, Bethany outscored Kansas Wesleyan 34-14 over the next two periods.

The second installment of the Smoky Hill Showdown was a slug fest from the opening tip-off. The two teams shot below 30% from the floor for the game, and had a combined 28 turnovers at halftime. They also combined to hit just 7-34 from 3-point range.

The ice cold shooting favored Bethany, and the 2nd leading rebounding team in the nation won the second chance points 17-2.

Bethany senior Samirah Miller came off the bench to score a career-high 20 points, with 7 rebounds, and an assist. Bethany point guard Marissa Pope had 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Kansas Wesleyan had won 19 of the previous 23 matchups since 2005, but Bethany has now won four of the last seven contests in Lindsborg.

Bethany returns to action Wednesday as they look to de-throne the Friends Falcons in Wichita. Tipoff is set for 6pm, with pregame coverage at 5:45pm on KVOB, 95.5 The Rock.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Bethany Rallies for Road Sweep of McPherson

January 18, 2018 9:34 am

Swedes Women Win; Men Lose

January 13, 2018 11:13 pm

Bethany Women Trip Up Sterling, Men Struggle

January 7, 2018 10:31 am

Bethany Edges Saint Mary in Leavenworth

January 4, 2018 9:43 am

Latest Stories

Sports News

Central Boys’ Win SIT Record ...

One thing everyone inside of Kansas Wesleyan's Mabee Arena learned on Saturday night: Salina Central...

January 20, 2018 Comments

Bethany Pulls Away from KWU for Thi...

Sports News

January 20, 2018

Cowgirls Place 3rd and Cowboys 5th ...

Sports News

January 20, 2018

Cougar Girls, Boys Finish 4th at SI...

Sports News

January 20, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas Academy of Mathema...
January 20, 2018Comments
$356,873 Super Kansas Cas...
January 19, 2018Comments
Daddy Daughter Valentine ...
January 19, 2018Comments
“Country-Rock’...
January 19, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018