Bethany Pulls Away from KWU for Third Straight Win

Bethany snapped a five game losing streak to their rival Kansas Wesleyan Saturday night in Lindsborg, 62-48. The Swedes have now won eight of their last 10 contests, and moved to 9-5 in league play.

It was déjà vu for Bethany early, when Kansas Wesleyan jumped out to a 10-2 lead with 3:17 left in the first quarter. The Coyotes raced out to a 12-1 cushion midway through the first quarter of the previous match-up in Salina, en route to a 76-71 win.

However, this time around, Bethany countered. After trailing 14-7 at the end of the first session, Bethany outscored Kansas Wesleyan 34-14 over the next two periods.

The second installment of the Smoky Hill Showdown was a slug fest from the opening tip-off. The two teams shot below 30% from the floor for the game, and had a combined 28 turnovers at halftime. They also combined to hit just 7-34 from 3-point range.

The ice cold shooting favored Bethany, and the 2nd leading rebounding team in the nation won the second chance points 17-2.

Bethany senior Samirah Miller came off the bench to score a career-high 20 points, with 7 rebounds, and an assist. Bethany point guard Marissa Pope had 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Kansas Wesleyan had won 19 of the previous 23 matchups since 2005, but Bethany has now won four of the last seven contests in Lindsborg.

Bethany returns to action Wednesday as they look to de-throne the Friends Falcons in Wichita. Tipoff is set for 6pm, with pregame coverage at 5:45pm on KVOB, 95.5 The Rock.