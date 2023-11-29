Bethany President Leaving

The president of Bethany College is leaving to take over a similar position in Vermont.

The Board of Trustees of the Vermont State Colleges System announced Wednesday that Dr. Elizabeth Mauch will assume the position of system Chancellor, effective January 1st.

Dr. Mauch has served as President of Bethany College, where she was previously the Vice President of Academic Affairs and Dean of the College.

According to Bethany, during her tenure in Lindsborg, Dr. Mauch launched a collaborative strategic plan, campus master plan, and vision to lead the college through 2026. Additionally, she raised a remarkable $32 million for building renovations, programming, and a strategic enrollment campaign, including funding named scholarships and endowed professorships. She will continue in her current role at Bethany until December 31, 2023.

“We express our sincere gratitude to President Mauch for her dedicated leadership at Bethany over the past five plus years and extend our heartfelt best wishes as she embarks on her new role in the Vermont State Colleges system,” stated Board Chair, Dr. Cheryl Rasmussen. “We are confident that the Bethany community will continue its dedication to meeting the needs of our students, guiding them as they navigate their individual paths toward their purpose.”

Reflecting on her tenure, Dr. Mauch shared her deep appreciation for the college’s community – the faculty, staff, and particularly the students, who have been central to her experience. “Leading Bethany College for over five years has been a profound honor. The college’s commitment to a robust liberal arts education, coupled with our focus on experiential learning, has been a cornerstone of my leadership. It has been fulfilling to guide our students towards not only academic success but also meaningful lives and careers post-graduation,” Dr. Mauch remarked. She added, “Bethany College was more than a workplace; it was a community where I could contribute to something greater than myself. This community has embraced my contributions, fostering connections that I will always cherish.” As Dr. Mauch moves forward, she carries with her the memories and achievements of her time at Bethany College, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and passion.

The Bethany Board of Directors is actively engaged in selecting an interim president who will be announced by December 31, 2023. “The individual stepping into this interim role will be a trusted collaborator for Bethany stakeholders, including the Lindsborg community, guiding us seamlessly as we initiate a comprehensive and inclusive search for the next president of Bethany College,” remarked Rasmussen.