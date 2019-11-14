Bethany Powers Past McPherson

The Bethany men’s basketball team is 5-0 for the first time in over 20 years as the Swedes defeated McPherson 79-71 Wednesday night in Lindsborg

It wasn’t pretty, as both teams shot well-below their season averages. The game featured 71 attempted three-pointers, and 103 combined rebounds.

Bethany trailed for the majority of the first half, but took a 34-30 cushion into the locker room.

McPherson started strong in the second half, and built a six-point lead 49-43 with 13 minutes left in the game. Bethany retaliated with a 7-0 burst, sparked by a Justin Jones three-pointer. The lead seesawed back and forth until Bethany took control in the final 2 minutes of the contest.

The Swedes were led in scoring by point guard Isiah Saenz, who finished with 18 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and only 1 turnover. Center Baptiste Chazelas ripped down 15 rebounds, and chipped in with 8 points.

Bethany returns to the hardwood on Saturday to take on York at home. Pregame coverage begins with the women’s game at 4:45pm on KVOB, 95.5 The Rock.

Bethany 68, McPherson 62

The Bethany women’s basketball team used a 23-point fourth quarter to squeak by McPherson 68-62 in the KCAC opener.

McPherson built a 10-point lead three separate times in the contest, including the early stages of the fourth quarter. After an 11-0 Bethany run, the Swedes grabbed their first lead of the final frame with 4:36 to play. Hannah Ferguson scored two baskets during the burst, and Julia Nyguard nailed a three-pointer.

Bethany hit eight three-pointers in the game, and have now won 13 straight contests when they made eight or more triples.

Bethany returns to the floor on Saturday against the York Panthers. Pregame begins at 4:45pm on KVOB, 95.5 The Rock.