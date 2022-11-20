Bethany Planning Instrumental Extravaganza Concert

The Bethany College Music Department will hold an Instrumental Extravaganza Concert.

According to Bethany, the Salina South High School Gold Band and the Salina South High School Green Band are special guests. Headliners include the Bethany College/Lindsborg String Orchestra, the Bethany College Symphonic Band, and the Bethany College Jazz Ensemble.

Keith Dodson, Assistant Professor of Music, Darren Brooks, Director of Bands, and Jacob Andres, Adjunct Instructor of Jazz, will be conducting.

The program will include works by John O’Reilly, Doug Beach, Carl Strommen, Kris Berg, Henry Filmore, Hugh Stewart, Frank Ticheli, and Handel.

The concert will be on Thursday, Nov. 29th, at 7 p.m. in Presser Hall Auditorium. This event is free and open to the public.