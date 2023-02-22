Bethany Planning Giving Day

Bethany College is planning its fist ever day of giving.

According to the school, on Wednesday, March 8th, they will host their very first Giving Day. This 24-hour event will elevate the impact of a previous year-end event (which had been held annually on June 30—the last day of our fiscal year) by creating an excitement of challenge gifts, matching gifts, swag giveaways, photo station and moments with Swede mascot Sven.

You can join the Swedes during the one day of giving and help achieve a goal of $150,000 toward the Bethany College Annual Fund.

Giving will support students who striving to discern their path to make this world a better place. It will support faculty and staff working tirelessly to provide Swede scholars with a world-class education. And it will help support student success programs, ensuring that all Bethany College students, no matter their background, can achieve academic excellence.

Donations to Bethany College on the March 8th Giving Day can be made online or in person at the Sjogren Center where there will be music, prizes, snacks and fun.

Giving Day Details