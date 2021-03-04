Bethany Names Carter Head FB Coach, Dean of Student Athlete Success

LINDSBORG, KAN. – Bethany College is pleased to announce that Tyrone Carter has been named the Head Football Coach and Dean of Student Athlete Success. Carter has served as the Interim Head Football Coach since September. The Dean of Student Athlete Success will provide key leadership in the areas of student engagement, retention, student athlete personal and professional development, and college completion for all student athletes at Bethany College.

“I am very excited for Tyrone to start this dual role. The focus of the new Dean of Student Athlete Success will be identifying the needs of student athletes to succeed academically at Bethany. Tyrone’s previous experience with coaching and retention will be incredibly valuable in this position,” said Dr. Elizabeth Mauch, Bethany College President.

Carter has over twelve years of coaching experience. Prior to becoming Interim in September, he served as the Offensive Line coach and Run Game Coordinator at fellow KCAC member University of St. Mary. During the 2019 season Coach Carter served as the Offensive Coordinator and Offensive Line Coach for Grinnell College.

Coach Carter’s experience also includes a previous two-year coaching stint at Bethany College where he served as the Assistant Head Coach, Offensive Line Coach, Run Game Coordinator, and Academic Coordinator. Prior to originally coming to Bethany College Coach Carter served as the Offensive Line Coach and Assistant Head Coach at East Los Angeles College for two seasons. Before joining the collegiate coaching ranks Coach Carter spent six total seasons as a successful High School coach in the greater Los Angeles area the last four of which he served as the Associate Head Coach at Manual Arts High School.

Carter’s teaching experience in higher education began when he was an Adjunct Professor for the Los Angeles City College District teaching “Intro to Business” in the dual enrollment program. While at East Los Angeles City College Carter worked with the Men’s Academy, a program built to work with the underserved minority population of the campus in academics and non-academic needs. Carter then came to Bethany where he was an Adjunct Professor working with academic assistance courses: writing, academic success, first year freshman orientation class, and general Business courses. Carter was later promoted to Visiting Professor of Business.

“My family is very excited to be back at Bethany College. I am very grateful for this opportunity and I am excited to work with all of the students, faculty and staff,” said Tyrone Carter. Carter is currently working on his D.B.A. (Doctor of Business Administration) at Felician University. He received a BS in Sports Management from the University of Phoenix where he also received his Master’s in Management. Prior to the University of Phoenix, Carter attended Fresno State University where he was a member of the football team as a defensive lineman. During his time at Fresno State, Carter was a member of the Bulldogs’ Western Athletic Conference co-championship team.

