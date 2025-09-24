Bethany Launches New Initiatives

Bethany College is launching a series of new initiatives designed to expand student opportunity, foster academic innovation, and strengthen pathways to career readiness.

The Fall 2025 update highlights record-breaking enrollment for first-generation students and the MBA program, underscoring the College’s commitment to access and excellence.

“At Bethany College, we believe every student deserves not just an education, but the full support and opportunity to realize their potential,” said Bethany College President Dr. Laura Crawley. “Building pathways, providing guidance, and celebrating growth are not just our goals, but our responsibility,” explained President Crawley.

Student Success at Bethany College

Student Success is driven by a strong institutional commitment to access, support, and outcomes. With steady enrollment in Fall 2025, Bethany College’s incoming Freshman Class is one of the most geographically diverse with nearly 24 states represented and 14 countries. In addition, one-fourth of Bethany College students are First-Generation, meaning they are the first in their family to pursue a college degree. A key part of Bethany College’s student success is the College’s commitment to robust support systems for all students. Beginning in Fall 2025, Bethany College has launched a state-of-the-art Student Success Center providing personalized help for freshman navigating college for the first time to those near graduation needing assistance navigating the transition to graduate school or professional careers.

Innovation in the Classroom & Beyond

Innovation is deeply embedded into the roots of Bethany College. Bethany College is pioneering new levels of hands-on experiential learning with its newly funded Gross Anatomy Program, made possible by a $175,000 grant from the McPherson County Community Foundation via the David J. Nutt Fund. The project includes the renovation of two campus lab spaces to support a state-of-the-art cadaver dissection lab and upgraded teaching laboratories, designed to deepen student understanding of human anatomy in a way that textbooks or models alone cannot.

Bethany College also boasts a record number of MBA students. Bethany College’s MBA program offers a flexible, accelerated path to business leadership, designed for both recent graduates and working professionals. Through its 4+1 format, students can complete both an undergraduate degree and the MBA in roughly five years, or fast-track the MBA in just one year after finishing a bachelor’s.

With these new initiatives, Bethany College reaffirms its commitment to equipping students with the

knowledge, skills, and experiences needed to thrive in today’s world. From expanding opportunities for

first-generation students to creating innovative, hands-on learning environments, the College is building

a foundation where every student can succeed and lead with purpose. As Bethany College looks to the

future, it remains steadfast in its mission to foster academic excellence, drive innovation, and prepare

graduates who will make a meaningful impact in their communities and beyond.