Bethany Introduces “Handshake” Service

Bethany College is introducing what it says is a new and improved way to post jobs, advertise internships, announce mentorships and hire Bethany students. The new service is called “Handshake”.

According to the school, as part of Bethany’s mission to help students discover and navigate the path to their purpose, they have partnered with Handshake because it is the nation’s #1 college-to-career network with the goal of helping every student find a job and build the foundations of a meaningful career, no matter who they are, where they’re from, or who they know.

Bethany’s Path to Your Purpose initiative aims to prepare students for careers and lives of consequence. Handshake will contribute to this effort by providing students with powerful tools to jumpstart their career journeys.

Handshake is partnered with schools and employers across the country. 1,300+ higher education institutions, over 9 million+ students and alumni, 550,000+ employers, and 100% of the fortune 500.

The initial rollout plan is to invite local businesses to register now, building the database so that in a few weeks when the students are encouraged to join there is an impressive network for them to work with.

Organizations interested in advertising opportunities to Bethany students may create a Handshake account and connect with Bethany College for free. There is no cost to sign up.

Please go to https://www.bethanylb.edu/career-services to register now.