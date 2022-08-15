Salina, KS

Bethany Inks Deal With Salina Tech

Todd PittengerAugust 15, 2022

Bethany College and Salina Are Technical College have entered into an agreement which they say is an “exciting opportunity for students”.

According to Bethany, in January 2021 the two schools, facilitated by Jennifer Callis, Greg Nichols, and Mark Bandre, signed an agreement for students to cross-register classes.  This allows students to schedule classes between both programs, enrolling in broader ranges of education courses during their first 2 years, and also facilitate transferring credits between the institutions for further degrees and certifications.

Bethany says they look forward to this new path for  current and new students.

Bethany College Photo

Bethany College Photo

