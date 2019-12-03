Bethany Goes Cold Against Friends

The Bethany Swedes women’s basketball team lost their second straight game as they fell 50-45 to the Friends Falcons in Wichita Monday night.

Bethany led 35-28 with 3:34 remaining in the third quarter, but were outscored 16-7 in the fourth. The Swedes didn’t connect on a single field goal in the final frame with all seven of their points coming from the free throw line.

The Swedes out-rebounded the Falcons 44-34, but shot only 25% from the field. No Bethany player reached double figures, and Bethany went 3-24 from beyond the arc.

Bethany returns to the hardwood on Thursday against Saint Mary, with pregame coverage starting at 5:45pm on KVOB 95.5 The Rock. Bethany will be seeking to remain undefeated at home this season.

Friends 80, Bethany 70

After a 5-0 start to the season, their best in over 20 years, the Bethany men’s basketball team dropped their fifth consecutive contest on Monday night to even their record at 5-5.

Bethany had no answer in the first half for Friends guard James Conley, who scored 19 points in the first session. Conley finished with a game-high 30.

The Swedes were led by sophomore forward Dalton Smyres, who registered a career-high 17 points in 36 minutes. Smyres had two thunderous dunks in the first half, and finished the game 6-9 from the floor.

Bethany returns to action on Thursday when they host Saint Mary. Pregame coverage begins immediately at the conclusion of the women’s contest on KVOB 95.5 The Rock.