Bethany Gets $25,000 Gift

Todd PittengerApril 11, 2022

Bethany College has received a charitable contribution  of $25,000 from the Patterson Family Foundation.

The Lindsborg school says this will be the first time Bethany College has received a grant from this Foundation. These funds will help President Mauch’s current work to establish partnerships to expand programs and opportunities for area high school students

The Patterson Family Foundation is a family-led foundation extending the legacy of Neal and Jeanne Patterson. They strive to help lift rural communities through health care, education, economic opportunity, and beyond, while primarily focused on Kansas and Western Missouri counties with fewer than 50,000 residents.

 

 

