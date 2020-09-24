Bethany Football vs Southwestern College Postponed

Bethany Athletics ReleaseSeptember 24, 2020

LINDSBORG – Bethany College and Southwestern College have announced that this weekend’s conference football game against Bethany College has been rescheduled for Saturday, November 14. The game was originally scheduled to be played this Saturday, September 26.

The rescheduling follows positive test results, isolation, and quarantine of student athletes in the Moundbuilder football program. Out of an abundance of caution, Southwestern officials reached out to Bethany College and rescheduled the competition.

Bethany College football is set to resume play Saturday, October 3 at 1:00 pm at home against Avila University.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Randalle shines as Coyotes blast Swedes 59-34

September 20, 2020 8:08 am

Kansas Wesleyan vs Bethany Volleyball match p...

September 16, 2020 10:10 am

Three Coyotes, Two Swedes on 2020 KCAC FB Pre...

September 9, 2020 4:06 pm

Bethany – St. Mary Football POSTPONED

September 7, 2020 11:48 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Bethany Football vs Southwestern Co...

LINDSBORG - Bethany College and Southwestern College have announced that this weekend's conference ...

September 24, 2020 Comments

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thomp...

Sports News

September 24, 2020

Three Area Teams in KVA Week Three ...

Sports News

September 24, 2020

Abilene Mask Ordinance Fails

COVID-19 Top News

September 24, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

OCCK Planning Employment ...
September 23, 2020Comments
COVID Clusters at Area Lo...
September 23, 2020Comments
Area Small Businesses Can...
September 23, 2020Comments
Chapman Middle and High S...
September 23, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH