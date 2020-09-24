Bethany Football vs Southwestern College Postponed

LINDSBORG – Bethany College and Southwestern College have announced that this weekend’s conference football game against Bethany College has been rescheduled for Saturday, November 14. The game was originally scheduled to be played this Saturday, September 26.

The rescheduling follows positive test results, isolation, and quarantine of student athletes in the Moundbuilder football program. Out of an abundance of caution, Southwestern officials reached out to Bethany College and rescheduled the competition.

Bethany College football is set to resume play Saturday, October 3 at 1:00 pm at home against Avila University.