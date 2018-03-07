Bethany Earns National College of Distinction Recognition

By demonstrating continued dedication to High-Impact Educational Practices, Bethany College has been named as one of the nation’s Colleges of Distinction.

“Bethany College students enjoy great outcomes. With Swedes to Sweden, the Good Life Scholarship, our commitment to an education of the mind and of the heart, and our legacy of success in athletic competition, we are a special institution in higher education,” said President Will Jones. “And, with the announcement of the largest spring enrollment ever, we know that more young people want a Bethany College education than ever before.”

Bethany College has created an unique learning environment where students not only earn college credit and valuable life experience, but also participate in character-building service learning programs, alternative Spring Breaks, diversity and global learning programs, intensive writing courses, interdisciplinary programs, collaborative assignments and projects, undergraduate research, capstone projects, study abroad programs, and internships. “Bethany College is creating positive change in the world by transforming the lives of students,” said Robert Carlson, Provost and Dean of the College and Chair of the Department of Business. “While being led by our values of integrity, hospitality, community, servant leadership, sustainability, and excellence, Bethany students succeed in the classroom and later as alumni in their professions.”

“We are honored to name Bethany College as a 2017-2018 College of Distinction for its continued commitment to student success,” said Tyson Schritter, Chief Operating Officer for Colleges of Distinction. “Colleges of Distinction applauds Bethany College for pushing the envelope with its up-to-date curriculum, enriching the college experience with High-Impact Educational Practices, and providing every student with an education that stretches far beyond what’s typically required from an academic major.”

The annual process of selecting the nation’s Colleges of Distinction requires that institutions adhere to the Four Distinctions—Engaged Students, Great Teaching, Vibrant Community, and Successful Outcomes. This process also includes a review of each institution’s freshman experience, as well as its general education program, strategic plan, and alumni success, satisfaction measures and more.

“Colleges of Distinction is much more than an annual ranking of colleges and universities. Our goal is to select the best schools that are 100% focused on the student experience, and producing the most well-rounded graduates that are prepared for a global society and economy,” said Schritter. “Becoming a College of Distinction, like Bethany College is proof that the institutions we select are fully invested in their students’ success, beginning on day one, and continuing through the rest of their lives.”

To view Bethany College’s profile or to find more information about the innovative learning experiences it offers, visit CollegesofDistinction.com/school/bethany-college-ks/ .

