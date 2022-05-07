Salina, KS

Bethany Criminal Justice Research Symposium Planned

Todd PittengerMay 7, 2022

The Bethany College Criminal Justice Department is preparing its inaugural Criminal Justice Research Symposium.

According to the school, this free, open-to-the-public event will feature original student research in the field of criminal justice by the senior seminar class, as well as research topic displays from the criminal justice research methods class.

The symposium will consist of a static display of presentation boards for public viewing, with the authors available on an intermittent schedule to answer questions about their research.

Topics include the effect of Covid-19 on crime rates, self-report delinquency, serial killers and the media, and many others.

The symposium will be held from 9am until 5pm on Tuesday, May 10th, 2022, in the Levin Room of the Pihlblad Memorial Union (dining facility) on the Bethany campus.

