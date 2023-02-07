Bethany Completes Stadium Campaign

Bethany College has completed a $2.8 million fundraising campaign for the Coach Ted K. Kessinger Family Stadium project.

According to Bethany, the stadium will be used by the football, men’s and women’s soccer, and men’s and women’s track and field teams. Smoky Valley Middle and High School also utilize these facilities for their football and track teams. It will be a monumental tribute to Coach Kessinger’s remarkable successes and devotion to his student-athletes.

Ted K. Kessinger, the head football coach of Bethany College from 1976 to 2003, has been enshrined in the 2010 National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame. During Kessinger’s tenure, the team amassed a division-leading record of 219-57-1 with no losing seasons for a winning percentage of .792. “It is with excitement and gratitude that Bethany College has made this commitment,” said Kessinger.

Laura Moreno, Dean of Athletics, shared her excitement for the facility updates and their immense impact on the College and Lindsborg Community, “A heartfelt thank you to all donors who have invested in this project. We look forward to moving forward with construction and seeing these plans come to fruition! Rockar Stockar! Go, Swedes!”

Jacob Spilker, Vice President of Advancement and Alumni Engagement, expressed his joy and noted Coach Kessinger’s positive and far-reaching influence. “I have heard countless stories of how Coach K has impacted people’s lives all over the country. It is incredible that so many people have helped honor him this way.”

The project will begin in the spring of 2023 with installing new bleachers, press box modernization, and constructing a new ticket booth.

The Bethany College Athletics Department is grateful to all the donors who supported the cause and contributed to honoring Kessinger’s career as Head Football Coach and his remarkable impact on student-athletes.