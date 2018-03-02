Bethany College to Renovate Alma Swensson Hall

Thanks to the largest single gift in the history of the school, a dormitory at Bethany College will undergo a major renovation. The school announced Friday a planned $2.5 million renovation of Alma Swensson Hall.

According to Bethany, Crossland Construction, recognized as one of the top construction firms in the nation, is providing project management. The residence hall remodel was made possible by a gift from the David J. Nutt Trust, the largest single gift in the history of college.

“We took an initial tour of ASH and saw it in its current disrepair,” said Matt Cortez, Vice President of GLMV Architecture and lead architect on the project. “We envisioned what it could be in the future for Bethany College and the students who will live in the facility. ASH has good bones. We are just invigorating it and giving it new life.”

The current design is suite-style rooms with a bathroom for each suite. An ADA compliant elevator will be available, making the building accessible for everyone on the campus community. HVAC will be added. All electrical wiring is to be replaced and new plumbing will be installed.

“It is great to be a Bethany Swede!” said President Will Jones. “Over the last academic year we have welcomed the largest freshman class in the history of the college, received the largest single gift in the history of the college, and closed on a loan from the USDA to purchase New Hall and refinance our existing debt. The Swedes to Sweden program was announced in December. In addition, a stronger annual operating budget allowed the college to improve classroom and athletic facilities and add additional laboratory equipment. Bethany secured funding to replace or repair more than a dozen roofs across campus. The renovation of Alma Swensson Hall is another win for Bethany students, faculty, staff, and alumni.”

Alma Swensson Hall opened in 1949 with a construction cost of $267,835. The Women’s Missionary Society of the Augustana Lutheran Church gave the original seed money for the residence hall in honor of Alma Swensson, wife of Dr. Carl A. Swensson, the founder of Bethany College. Alma established the first Messiah Chorus for the college and this year the Bethany Oratorio Society will celebrate the 137th presentation of Messiah, the longest-running annual performance in North America.

The slated opening date of Alma Swensson Hall is August 1, with an official open house at Homecoming Weekend, October 12-14.