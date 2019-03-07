Bethany College Students Learn CPR

Bethany College students are shown during their recent CPR certification.

“Students in the criminal justice program’s defensive tactics course are becoming certified in CPR and other emergency medical procedures such as operating an AED and applying a tourniquet. Other studies in the class include learning verbal de-escalation techniques, unarmed self-defense maneuvers, and pepper spray. Students will also learn firearm safety and handgun proficiency at an area indoor firing range.” Said Prof. Repp in a press release.

Bethany College’s criminal justice department offers traditional liberal arts courses that are modern, engaging, and relevant. Students will enter their career field well-prepared for 21st century policing.