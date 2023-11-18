Bethany College Students Excel at Singing Event

Three Bethany College students were selected as semi-finalists at the National Association of Teachers of Singing West Central Regional Conference (NATS) in Kearney, Neb.

According to Bethany, the following students were all selected for the semi-finals after each receiving scores of more than 90 points during the preliminary round:

Gracie Gaskill, a senior Chemistry and Music Major from Lindsborg

Keeley Tubbs, a Sophomore Music Major from Lindsborg

Coleson Reinecker, a Freshman Music Education Major from Inman

Also in attendance at NATS were Tony Robb, a senior Music Major from Westmoreland, Kan.; Aubrey Larson, a senior Music Education major from Russell, Kan.; Riley Nickel, a freshman Music Performance major from Colwich, Kan.; Caleb Reazin, a senior Biology and Chemistry major from Eudora, Kan.; Treyton Sutton a sophomore History and Political Science major from Assaria, Kan.; Ella McNett a freshman General Studies major from Larned, Kan. Students were accompanied by Lesile Mangrum, Assistant Professor of Music, Tyler Boehmer, Visiting Assistant of Music and College Organist, and Glenna Balsick, Accompanist.

The preliminary rounds were held on November 3 at the University of Nebraska in Kearney and required each participant to perform three to four pieces. Each Bethany student competed in the classical division. Gaskill and Larson also competed in the Music Theatre division.

In addition to competing in the auditions, the students attended master classes taught by actor Stephen Wallem from Nurse Jackie and The Resident and Paul Houghtaling, opera director at the University of Alabama.