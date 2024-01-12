Bethany College Receives Historic $10 Million Gift

Bethany College has received one of the largest gifts in school history.

According to the school, longtime supporters Roy and Donice ’73 Applequist have pledged a substantial ten-year gift of $10 million marking a historic contribution to Bethany College.

In a heartfelt expression of dedication to Bethany College, Roy and Donice Applequist released the following statement, “Our family is proud to support Bethany College as the institution plots its course into the future. This gift represents our love and commitment to Bethany, its students, faculty, staff, alums, friends, and the region. We hope other donors of any giving ability might also support Bethany to ensure its current and future success. Our community has benefited from Bethany College for over a hundred years. Let us continue that tradition and further its mission. Go, Swedes!”

“Seldom in my experience in private higher education have I encountered the support that Bethany College is blessed to have. The generous gift that Roy and Donice Applequist are providing is certainly a concrete illustration of that fact. The Applequist gift will allow Bethany to fulfill its mission and propel it into a bright and successful future,” says Dr. Eckman.

To date, this is one of the largest single gifts Bethany College has ever received.

Jacob Spilker, Vice President of Advancement at Bethany College, added, “I extend my deepest thanks to the Applequists for their generosity. Their commitment to advancing education, supporting each person who makes Bethany College special, along with fostering the wellbeing of our community is remarkable. The Applequists gift will lead us into the future, ensuring that Bethany College remains a vibrant and cherished institution of higher learning.”

To join the Applequists in supporting Bethany College, please contact the Bethany College Office of Advancement at [email protected] or visit bethanylb.edu/give.