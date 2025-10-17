Bethany College President Shares Future Vision

Bethany College President Laura Crawley delivered a State of the College Address to open the Svensk Hyllningsfest and Homecoming Weekend festivities at Bethany College, unveiling a new strategic vision to address emerging challenges and opportunities for the future.

According to the school, in her address, Dr. Crawley described Bethany College’s liberal arts tradition as one that prioritizes relationships over transactions, making space for students’ explorations in a time where certainty is

often valued most. She will introduce The Bethany EDGE — Empower, Develop, Grow, and Excel — to highlight efforts to integrate academics, athletics, the fine arts, and spiritual development, reinforcing the interconnectedness of body, mind, and spirit that has always been central to Bethany’s core beliefs.

President Crawley also addressed the risks facing higher education in 2025, including emerging technologies and cyber threats, declining population growth, overreliance on tuition, and evolving program demand. In response, Bethany College is launching a new AI Center for Rural Initiatives to prepare students and employees for a changing workforce by exploring responsible uses of artificial intelligence across disciplines.

A key announcement was First4U, a new rural scholarship program supporting students from small towns across Kansas and the Great Plains who may be the first in their family to attend college.

“As a first-generation student myself, I know how crucial programs like these are for hardworking, talented students striving to earn a degree,” said Dr. Crawley. “With support, these students go on to become community builders, rural leaders, and maybe even presidents one day.”

Dr. Crawley also reaffirmed the College’s commitment to Lindsborg and the Smoky Valley region. Almost 13% of Lindsborg’s residents are Bethany College students when school is in session, and most of its 150 employees live nearby.

“Bethany and Lindsborg have grown up together, and our future depends on that same shared spirit of creativity, resilience, and faith,” President Crawley said. “When we invest in one another, we build the kind of community that changes lives.”

In recognition of this shared history and future, Bethany College will strengthen and enrich its ties with the local community.

“Bethany College stands at the crossroads of tradition and transformation,” said President Crawley. “We are honoring the legacy that built this college while boldly embracing the future that awaits us. Together we will ensure that Bethany continues to educate hearts and minds for lives of purpose, leadership, and service.”