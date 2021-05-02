Bethany College Planning Unique Summer Camp

A couple of departments at Bethany College are teaming up to host a unique camp this summer.

According to the school in Lindsborg, the Bethany Criminal Justice and Physics Departments will be co-hosting a Traffic Collision Reconstruction summer camp this year.

The camp will cover topics such as how investigators are able to determine a vehicle’s speed and direction

prior to a collision using the laws of physics and mathematical formulae. There will be a hands-on session

during which students will collect and document physical evidence, and classroom sessions in which they will

learn how to use their measurements to perform calculations.

This will be an engaging, interactive learning experience in which STEM education is mixed with real world

application.

The camp is open to area high schoolers (or home school equivalent) of grades 10-12.

The camp will be held from 10 am to 3pm, July 12 and 13, on the Bethany campus in Lindsborg. There is no cost for

students to attend the camp.

Those interested should call Bethany College at 785-227-3380 and ask to speak

with Melissa Blake. Applications must be received by May 31, 2021.