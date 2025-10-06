Bethany College Hosts Hundreds Of High School Singers

Bethany College welcomed more than 265 students from 16 high schools across Kansas to campus for the annual Bethania Choral Workshop, a tradition that has been inspiring young musicians for more than 15 years.

According to the school, the immersive workshop helps students gain a competitive edge in their Kansas Music Educators Association (KMEA) auditions through guided preparation of audition repertoire with Bethany faculty and guest clinicians. Teachers also gained valuable educational insights, the opportunity to rehearse pieces with their students, and be guided by Bethany College’s world-renowned music faculty.

In the morning, students rehearsed in sections with professional music educators, including Dr. Troy Robertson, Prof. Leslie Mangrum, Tanya Wollenberg, and Ryan Holmquist. Accompanists included Dr. Tyler Boehmer, Dr. Dan Masterson, Brenda Finch, and Glenna Balsick.

In the afternoon, participant gathered in Presser Hall for a combined rehearsal and performance conducted by Dr. Troy Robertson, Assistant Professor of Music and Director of Choral Activities at Bethany College.

“Having hundreds of high school singers from across Kansas on campus, learning from outstanding instructors and sharing music together, creates an energy that reminds us why choral music is so powerful,” said Dr. Troy Robertson, Director of Choral Activities at Bethany College. “It’s exciting to see these students grow as musicians in just one day,” said Robertson.

The Bethania Choral Workshop continues Bethany College’s longstanding tradition of excellence in music education and community engagement, offering high school students the chance to develop their skills, connect with peers, and experience the transformative power of choral singing.

_ _ _

For more information about the Bethania Choral Workshop and to view the concert program, visit https://www.bethanylb.edu/bethania-choral-workshop.

You can also view the livestreamed performance on the Bethany College Music Department Facebook

page.