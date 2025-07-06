Bethany College Expands One-Stop Student Services Center

Bethany College is expanding its centralized, student-focused enrollment services by forming a unified student services team.

According to the school, this effort is bringing together Admissions, Financial Aid, Student Accounts, and Registrar support in one location: the J.E. and L.E. Mabee Welcome Center. This one-stop shop model reflects Bethany’s commitment to creating a seamless and supportive experience for students and their families.

Financial aid services are now fully staffed and operating on campus. Erica Clark has been named the new Director of Financial Aid. A Tabor College graduate with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, Clark brings decades of experience in financial aid across multiple institutions. She is passionate about helping students and their families understand and navigate the financial aid process.

Joining Clark are Mikaila Carrillo, Financial Aid Specialist, and Jolene Fickes, Student Accounts and Payable Coordinator. Carrillo has worked closely with students throughout her career, while Fickes brings over 34 years of administrative experience. Their combined knowledge is already making a positive impact on campus.

These new hires join Mark Bandré, Dean of Academic Innovation and College Registrar, and Jenni Snider, Assistant Registrar, to strengthen student support in the areas of academic records and registration.

To better serve prospective students, Bethany has added three new Admissions and Financial Aid Counselors: Sarah Bricker, Jacob Rudolph, and Chandra Peterson. This team is equipped to guide students through the entire admissions process, from application to aid, with clarity and care.

They join the longstanding team of Vicki Cornett, Dean of Enrollment; Sabrina Wollenberg, Associate Director of Admissions and Financial Aid; Noah Parks, Admissions and Marketing Manager (Web and CRM Specialist); Crystal Houp, Admissions Operations Manager; and Adam Long, Admissions and Financial Aid Counselor.

By housing these departments together in the J.E. and L.E. Mabee Welcome Center, Bethany College now has a more streamlined and student-centered approach to service and support, from the first campus visit to graduation and beyond.

Photo: Back row, left to right: Jacob Rudolph, Jolene Fickes, Sabrina Wollenberg, Noah Parks, Mark Bandré, and Adam Long.

Front row, left to right: Chandra Peterson, Crystal Houp, Mikaila Carrillo, Erica Clark, Vicki Cornett, and Sarah Bricker.