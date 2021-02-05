Bethany College Announces Renovation to a Residence Hall

Bethany College is excited to announce the renovation of Warner Hall, which sits on the north edge of campus, on the corner of Normal and Kansas. Warner Hall was built in 1970 and on average houses over 100 students every year. The building will receive a major overhaul. The $3,000,000 renovation will focus on upgrades to both the interior and exterior infrastructure. This will include a new roof, exterior concrete work, new windows, new flooring and fixtures, electrical and plumbing upgrades, and a new HVAC system. Bethany plans to begin the renovation in May of 2021 with a projected completion date prior to students arriving on campus in fall of 2022. The Warner renovation project is being funded by a gift from Roy and Donice Applequist of Salina, Kansas.

The Warner upgrade is part of a three-year capital plan of Bethany College. In addition to Warner Hall, Bethany has plans to upgrade both the Gregory Hall and Wallerstedt Social Science. Bethany has applied for a number of grants in order to achieve the renovations to Gregory Residence Hall and Social Science Hall. Bethany College prioritized the renovation of these living learning spaces as they are launching the Path to Your Purpose. Path to Your Purpose is an initiative designed for all students to develop meaningful skills through a wide range of programming and experiences that result in a meaningful job after graduation. The new initiative takes current programming and adds new programming into a structured, predictable system for all students.

“We are so grateful for the continued support from the Applequist family. Their donation has helped launch a long overdue project on this campus. Warner Hall is a facility that many students have called home over the years. With the new renovations, we hope to make Warner a residence hall that meets all of the needs of our students,” said President Elizabeth Mauch.