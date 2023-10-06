Bethany Class of 83′ Establishes Scholarship

The Bethany College Class of 1983 has established a scholarship in honor of a beloved professor.

According to the college, the Henry Hays Scholarship has been endowed Dr. Hays was a business professor from 1977 – 1996, leaving his mark on the Bethany College campus and in students’ lives forever.

In honor of their 40-year reunion, the class of 1983 has formed this scholarship with an initial amount of $40,000 to honor Dr. Hays. The scholarship awards a student with a passion for business, economics, and data analysis, intellectual curiosity to explore new ideas and perspectives, and an ethical approach to global business relationships. The recipient will also participate in at least one of the internship opportunities offered at Bethany College that will explore and teach business skills and inspire an academic career such as that of Dr. Hays, who mentored so many of his students.

“We are delighted Professor Hays is being honored with this scholarship. With this award, Bethany College students can continue their studies of business and economic changes in a global market and participate in a unique internship opportunity while continuing their path to their purpose. We want to thank the Class of 1983 for their generosity in honoring Professor Hays, who influenced many of them during their time at Bethany College,” says Angie Martin, Associate Professor of Finance and Coordinator of Undergraduate Studies.

The class of 1983 urges all alums whose lives were impacted by Dr. Hays to contribute to his scholarship fund by mailing a check with the memo line: Henry Hays Scholarship. Or visit bethanylb.edu/give and use the designation Henry Hays Scholarship.