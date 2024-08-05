Bethany Bounces Back

A proud institution draped in tradition since 1881, embraces the north end of Lindsborg, nicknamed the Swedish Capital of Kansas. Bethany College has shaped the lives of countless professionals who come to the middle of this country every year — some across oceans — to start their new direction in life.

Nestled in the rolling hills of north-central Kansas, the Bethany experience is flavored by music, art, athletics, faith and community.

“Bethany is best known for quality education, as well as its music and art heritage. Recent decades have added success in athletics as well,” said Steve Eckman, DMin, interim president. “Due to its small size, the college facilitates close relationships and lifelong friendships,” he said. “It’s a place where you can get involved in many activities.”

Some leave as “Swedehearts,” said Hayley Samford, Director of Alumni Development and Engagement at the College. She grew up in Lindsborg.

Folks have been finding their life paths at the private Christian college for 143 years. The celebrated institution that inspired the renowned work of Swedish artist Birger Sandzén and sculptor Richard Bergen, to an international chess school and the longest running Handel’s Messiah performance (144th coming up in 2025).

Bethany College is also firmly hinged to the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

Thousands have fostered kinships in the tiny tourist-rich farming community along the Smoky Hill River, inspired by global connections, family traditions, and current events through the ages. Lives for many young adults are changed forever from the moment they step onto the Bethany campus.

“It’s special being able to have a college here with a bigger influence in the state and region than most communities this size,” Samford said.

But mixed into the rich history are occasional cycles of challenge that test the mettle of leaders and Bethany’s stalwart alumni. Such is the current situation.

“There’s been a lot of turnover at the college,” Eckman said, “leading to a lack of consistency, institutional memory, and knowledge, including accessing

accurate information and data for decision-making.” He was hired as the interim president in January after Bethany President Beth Mauch accepted another position in December.

“In the fall of 2023, Bethany College, like many small colleges, experienced a decline in enrollment,” Cheryl Rasmussen, PhD, chair of the college board of director. “This decline was predicted in early 2023 and resulted in an immediate reduction in spending to prepare for predicted lost revenue. Unfortunately, we were forced to implement a reduction in force.”

These decisions are never made lightly and, as foreseen, led to low morale across the campus she said.

“Declining enrollment and reductions in force led to a perfect storm,” Eckman said, “which we have been weathering throughout 2023-24.”

Reductions in staff over the past year “right-sized” Bethany, he said. “Salaries and operational costs are manageable. We are operating without a deficit, but when you add in debt service, we have a financial challenge.”

Money issues harken back to the 1990s, Eckman said, “when the institution borrowed from its endowment for operations. In 2015, the college combined a loan for the new dorm with other debt, into a low-interest USDA loan. About 90 percent of the debt we are currently managing is what Bethany College owes to the endowment fund and to repay the USDA loan.”

The college has not borrowed from its endowments for the past decade, Rasmussen said, “thanks in part to many donors and fiscal managers.”

Eckman and other members of the Bethany College leadership team — along with key alumni and community boosters — have embarked on a mission to alleviate issues and secure a better future.

Step one is to increase revenue, he said, and anecdotal evidence that a bump in enrollment is possible this fall, offers hope.

A “huge boost” occurred last fiscal year with the Applequist Family Gift to Bethany that pledged $10 million — $1 million a year over the next decade. In one year alone, the gift contributed mightily to college coffers, pushing total donations to $2.5 million, and elevating Bethany’s condition into recovery mode.

“Two keys are increasing enrollment beyond last year’s levels and increasing fundraising capabilities,” Eckman said. “That allows us to be in position to look at new programs, which will increase enrollment even more.”

The college is looking to Eckman and others to continue Bethany College’s march back to prominence, said Lori Johnson, Class of ’83, of Lindsborg. She is a class agent — sort of a liaison — and secretary of the Alumni Council.

“We’re going through kind of a lull, but this is not the first time,” Johnson said. “I’ve heard Dr. Eckman speak and am impressed with his honestly and sense of humor. I think both of those traits will carry him through these tough times and tough decisions. He admitted when he got here he had learned a lot. We’ve all learned a lot — the board included.”

Johnson likes the old saying “Where there is a will, there’s a way,” and added “and where there’s a need, there’s a Swede. There is definitely an ownership between the town, the community and Bethany College.”

The class agent program has helped, she said, in “keeping the communication open between Bethany and classmates.”

The do-list has grown:

The college has announced adding a Masters in Business Administration program and is considering a masters in education degree.

Bethany is in the planning stages for an anatomy lab. The half-million-dollar project was launched with a $175,000 grant from McPherson County. Dozens of medical doctors and other professionals, such as physical therapists, earned undergraduate degrees at Bethany College.

Many are part of the Salina Regional Health System.

“It has become a feeder program for (the University of Kansas School of Medicine),” Samford said.

Bethany Backers fundraising campaign is an annual project of the Bethany College Alumni Council. Graduates are encouraged to donate $50, half of which goes to scholarships and the other half to a project suggested by the Bethany student body, said Darren Burch, Class of 2005, the Alumni Council President, and a Lindsborg native. He currently lives in Portland, Ore.

The campaign, in its fourth year, was his idea. Bethany Backers raised the percentage of alumni who donated to the college from 8 percent to 15 percent, Burch said.

“Bethany Backers is a new opportunity for alums to contribute any amount, and allows us to pool our resources,” Lori Johnson said.

Several groups are counting on referrals in the search for a new Bethany College president. If suitable candidates are not found, Eckman said, a national search will ensue.

Bethany leaders are giving focus to the Kansas Comprehensive Grant that’s available to students with financial need. It’s open to Kansas residents enrolled full-time in 18 private college colleges and universities in Kansas, six state universities and Washburn University. The grant is funded by the state, according to Kansasregents.org.

A number of new professors are joining the campus this fall — two in the MBA program, two in humanities, and two in music. Some are filling new positions and others are replacement faculty.

Head Football Coach Mike Grossner is busy rebuilding the Bethany College football program.

Swede Night Out is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Salina Country Club. The gathering, features a catered meal, live and silent auctions, an update on the college by Interim President Steve Eckman and plenty of fun and fellowship. Purchase tickets at bethanylb.edu/swede-night. A limited number of tickets are available.

To learn more or purchase tickets, contact Hayley Samford, director of alumni development and engagement, at [email protected], or call her at (785) 227-3380, ext. 8537.

Eckman began as interim president at Bethany College in January, planning to serve for up to 18 months. He was serving as chancellor at York University in York, NE. Eckman was previously York University president after a long career in academia, and as a minister.

The goal for Bethany, and Eckman, is for him to leave the college better than he found it, and return some excitement to Swede Nation. “I’m not here to build a legacy,” Eckman said. “I’m here to get the place in shape and provide a running start.”