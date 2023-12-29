Bethany Appoints Interim President

An interim president will take over at Bethany College after the new year.

According to the school, Dr. Steve Eckman has been appointed as interim president for the next 12-18 months. Currently serving as the Chancellor at York University in York, Nebraska, Dr. Eckman brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership in higher education.

Prior to his role as Chancellor at York University, Dr. Eckman served as the President of York College for eleven years. His extensive career in academia includes nineteen years at Lubbock Christian University, where he held various roles, such as assistant director of admissions, dean of students, associate professor of Bible, vice president for student services, and director of institutional effectiveness and planning.

Dr. Eckman’s commitment to academic excellence extends beyond the classroom. He also served as the Executive Vice President, CFO, and Senior VP for Advancement at Ohio Valley University. He also spent time as a minister at Taylor Street Church of Christ in New Mexico and worked as a senior grant administrator for the JF Maddox Foundation.

“We are pleased to welcome someone with Dr. Eckman’s breadth of experience to Bethany College,” stated Dr. Cheryl Rasmussen, Board Chair. “His expertise in academics, advancement, and student services, coupled with his successful presidency at York University, will serve Bethany College and the Lindsborg community well in the coming months.”

Dr. Eckman holds an associate of arts degree from York College, a Bachelor of Arts in Bible from Harding University, a master’s degree in Biblical and Related Studies from Abilene Christian University, a Master of Divinity from Abilene Christian University, and a Doctor of Ministry from Amridge University in Montgomery, Alabama.

Lindsborg and Bethany College are not unfamiliar to Dr. Eckman. During his tenure at York University, he frequented the campus for KCAC athletic events. As recently as this week, he drove through Lindsborg, anticipating the possibility of a call for the interim president position.

Dr. Eckman has expressed his commitment to maintaining a high level of visibility on campus and active involvement in campus events. He aims to establish open lines of communication with all campus stakeholders, including faculty, staff, and students.

“Having served as executive vice president and CFO, I will bring operational expertise to my role as interim president,” stated Dr. Eckman. “Since I am Swedish, I look forward to engaging with local culture! My grandfather immigrated from Sweden in the 1880’s.”

Dr. Eckman and his wife LaRee are parents of two married sons and grandparents to seven grandchildren. Steve plans to arrive in Lindsborg the first week of January to begin his service to Bethany College.